Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ casts Rupert Friend as the villain

Things are coming together rather nicely for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, with two new additions signaling that almost the entirety of the principal cast is now in place, which was to be expected when shooting is set to begin in the near future.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Rupert Friend has been tasked to play the villain of the piece, marking his second major sci-fi outing in quick succession after Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi. In addition, Snyder will be reuniting with Army of Thieves alum Stuart Martin, who is said to be acting as a secondary antagonist.

The Mummy‘s Sofia Boutella will play the lead role, and the rest of the supporting ensemble includes Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Honsou, Jena Malone, Doona Bae, Staz Naie, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, and Sky Yang. Rebel Moon initially began life as a Star Wars spinoff, but it was dusted off and plunged back into development as a standalone project as part of Snyder’s exclusive Netflix deal.

It remains inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s classic Seven Samurai, though, with the broad strokes of the plot following an uprising against the malicious forces planning to enslave and overthrow a peaceful planet. Now the key players have largely fallen into place, even more major updates should be arriving soon.