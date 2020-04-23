Ever since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended their marriage in 2017, they’ve been stuck in a dragged-out and ongoing legal battle that just keeps getting messier and messier. Both stars claim they were abused in the marriage, though most of the information that we’ve seen recently implicates the Aquaman actress as the instigator of many of the incidents.

Some of the more damning evidence against Heard includes court documents that reveal she defecated on Depp’s bed, a statement from Johnny’s estate manager which says that she was abusive to him while his children were present in the house, and allegations that she threw a vodka bottle at him, which cut his finger.

But it seems Warner Bros. is willing to look past all that. Or at least, whoever runs the Aquaman Twitter account is, as they posted a Happy Birthday message to Amber earlier today, which you can see below:

Happy Birthday Amber Heard! Here's to a fin-tastic day 💙 pic.twitter.com/mfUqVzozLE — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) April 22, 2020

Of course, the internet didn’t take this very well, with many people calling out WB on Twitter for supporting the actress. And you can find but a sampling of what folks are saying down below:

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Amber Heard assaulted Johnny Depp when his children were in the house: ‘I saw Amber lunge at Johnny, clawing, tugging and aggressively pulling him.’ https://t.co/wIor3oTubv — Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) April 22, 2020

"i did start a physical fight – serial abuser AH #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/shEZHoHvvr — Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) April 22, 2020

This woman has admitted multiple times to abusing her husband, she’s been arrested for abusing her wife but sure, let’s tweet about her because she’s pretty and keeps male fans watching. Women never face to consequences for their actions when it comes to being known abusers. 🙄 — Strawberry Fields. (@sunflxwervolsix) April 22, 2020

"And Johnny, whenever he was injured… he was just very dramatic about it."pic.twitter.com/48EZXlxqYb — 🏴‍☠️ (@jacxpearl) April 22, 2020

#AmberHeardBelongsToPrison people want to see her in orange suit. Can't wait for that. pic.twitter.com/VpOC9BC8HI — 🐦 T w e e t i e B i r d 🐦 (@Sarah_Zarin) April 22, 2020

so ur still supporting this abuser — 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐣𝐚 | 139 (@deppsintentions) April 22, 2020

you’re all cool with admitted and serial abusers? got it 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ezt6oWOu0Y — mandy (@queenbpip) April 22, 2020

Yup, it’s pretty clear from these reactions that people aren’t too enthused by Warner Bros. showing support for Amber given what she’s been accused of. And as each new story breaks about her and Johnny’s relationship, more and more folks seem to be siding with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Of course, it’s not like he’s completely innocent in all this, either, but it’s starting to look like Heard was much less of a victim than she initially portrayed herself as. Then again, until this is all settled in court, we’ll never know the true story, but judging by the responses to this Tweet, it’s clear that a lot of Aquaman fans have no interest in seeing the actress return for the sequel.