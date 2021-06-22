Home / movies

DC Fans Shocked Over Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Replacing A Cast Member

Shazam!

In an effort to get ahead of the leaks, something he no doubt decided on after seeing the sheer volume of set photos emanating from fellow DCEU blockbuster The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg revealed the full family in costume, and fans were quick to pick up on one notable omission.

Zachary Levi’s Billy Batson, Adam Brody’s Freddy Freeman, Meaghan Good’s Darla Dudley, Ross Butler’s Eugene Choi and D.J. Cotrona’s Pedro Pena were all present and accounted for, but Michelle Borth was nowhere to be found, meaning Grace Fulton will be the only one of the costumed superheroes to pull double duty as both versions of Mary Bromfield.

No reasons have been given as to why Borth was dropped, but naturally, some online sleuths have done some digging of their own. Many of them believe it could have something to do with potentially controversial social media posts in relation a victim of the riots at the Capitol earlier this year, and you can check out the reactions to her lack of involvement below.

If it is a politically-motivated decision, then you can bet your bottom dollar that Warner Bros. wouldn’t even dream of confirming it publicly. Borth has remained tight-lipped on the matter so far, which in itself is a little strange when she was reported to have signed a five-picture deal to show up all across the length and breadth of the DCEU.

Missing cast member of not, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is coming burdened with high expectations as the sequel to one of the franchise’s best entries, one that’s also adding Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as villains Hespera and Kalypso.

Source: EpicStream

