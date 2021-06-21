The Flash Set Photos Tease Possible Injustice Connection

Production on The Flash may have kicked off at the end of April, but over the last week the internet has exploded with a constant stream of set photos from the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, which is par for the course when any big budget blockbuster shoots on location.

Director Andy Muschietti has been been rolling out a series of teaser images revealing the costumes of his key players, but the batch of snaps gathered in the last few days has given away all sorts of details including a Wonder Woman Easter Egg, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl strapped into a wire rig, and Michael Keaton’s brand new hairpiece as the veteran actor reprises the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time in 30 years.

Lo and behold, another string of pictures have been making the rounds as you can see below, and they could tease an interesting way for Supergirl to fit into the established DCEU mythology.

And I have no idea about anything to do with the film, honestly. Certainly not suggesting she's playing our Supergirl. Just saw some similarities when I saw her today. @Bruno_Redondo_F pic.twitter.com/lGyR1CMoz6 — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) June 20, 2021

As far as we know, Calle hasn’t officially been confirmed as the Kara Zor-El version of Supergirl, and the actress’ short-haired look has led many to believe she’s actually playing Cir-El instead. However, Lara Lane-Kent co-creator Tom Taylor’s musings are certainly worth taking into consideration, especially given the premise of The Flash.

This is just spitballing here, but the movie revolves around the concept of the multiverse and alternate realities, so it can’t be completely discounted that Calle’s Supergirl could indeed be Lara-Lane with a couple of tweaks to her comic book backstory. It wouldn’t be deviating too far from DCEU canon if she was revealed to be the daughter of Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent and Amy Adam’s Lois Lane either, especially if it’s in the Keaton timeline set decades after the franchise’s previous events.