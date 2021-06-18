Most of the talk surrounding The Flash has focused on the movie’s two different versions of Batman rather than the title hero himself, which is admittedly pretty understandable when we’re talking about Michael Keaton suiting up for the first time in 30 years and Ben Affleck appearing as the DCEU’s canonical Caped Crusader for the first time since Justice League.

However, since the initial buzz surrounding her casting subsided, we’ve barely heard a peep about Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. It’s a big deal for Kara Zor-El to making her first feature film appearance since the 1984 box office bomb starring Helen Slater, one that’s surely going to set the actress up for a prominent role in the franchise moving forward, with a solo outing already having been rumored.

Director Andy Muschietti has gained a reputation for cryptically teasing various aspects of The Flash online, and he’s now revealed the first look at Calle’s Supergirl costume, which you can see below.

The Flash Director Reveals First Look At Supergirl Costume

It’s clearly indebted to the design sported by Henry Cavill in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, which isn’t much of a surprise, but it at least indicates that some connective tissue will be established between the DCEU’s two resident Kryptonians, keeping that door open for a Cavill return just a little longer.

There’s not much to see other than the iconic red logo and some red trim to differentiate Supergirl’s outfit from her cousin’s, but that’ll be more than enough to get fans hyped, at least until we see the new and old faces assembled for The Flash in action, which might not be happening until this year’s DC FanDome event at the earliest.