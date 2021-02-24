Sasha Calle’s Supergirl Will Reportedly Lead The DCEU’s Legion Of Superheroes

Sasha Calle may have only been officially confirmed as the DCEU’s Supergirl a few days ago, and won’t even be seen on the big screen until The Flash finally arrives in November 2022, but as is the case with almost any major casting announcement in a major franchise, the actress has already found herself being linked to several additional projects.

Of course, the overwhelming majority of talents tend to sign multi-picture contracts when boarding an established property, so it’s more than likely that Calle’s Kara Zor-El will be sticking around the shared universe for a long time to come, but it’s also realistic to think that we won’t be hearing of any concrete plans for Kal-El’s cousin until we’re much closer to The Flash‘s release.

However, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning, with the latest speculation claiming that Supergirl will headline a Legion of Superheroes movie. The titular group have been rebooted and reinvented several times since first debuting back in 1958, but the gist is that they’re a team of time travelers from the 30th and 31st Centuries.

A futuristic time traveling comic book blockbuster featuring an ensemble of characters, many of whom are largely unknown to the masses, sounds like a pretty big gamble, even if the DCEU is keen to expand its horizons by developing HBO Max exclusive movies and TV shows. Furthermore, throwing an unproven actress like Calle, the first to play a feature film Supergirl in almost 40 years, straight into the deep end as the lead of a hugely risky property such as Legion of Superheroes is far from a guaranteed success, so it’s best taking this one with a pinch of salt for now until the story develops further.