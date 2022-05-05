DC fans using Henry Cavill’s birthday to push for ‘Superman’ return

As the 'Man of Steel' star marks his birthday DC fans have taken to Twitter to call for him to reprise the iconic role.

Superman star Henry Cavill is celebrating his birthday today and DC fans have taken to Twitter to advocate for his return to the iconic role.

For years fans have longed to see Cavill star in a sequel to Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013) but Warner Bros. has been adamant that the next Superman film will feature another actor in the lead role. As previously reported, that hasn’t stopped the film studio from offering Cavill cameos in several DCEU projects. However, he has yet to agree to anything thus far.

His impeccable performance in Man of Steel transcended any criticism of the film. Last year, Cavill expressed his desire to reprise the role of Joe-El/Clark Kent:

“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity.”

So far, Cavill’s willingness and the demand of DC fans have yet to sway Warner Bros. But that hasn’t stopped fans from celebrating the actor under #HenryCavillSuperman and praising his turn in the film.

One fan demanded a second Superman movie with Cavill, describing it as the role the actor was “born to play.”

We NEED another Superman movie with Henry Cavill, he was born to play the character!



Pass it on if you agree.

Another fan posted an image of Cavill standing before his Man of Steel costume, with quotes from the actors about what the role means to him.

The general consensus in the hashtag is that Cavill’s performance is simply untouchable, with yet another fan describing his iteration of Superman as “the best”.

Henry Cavill is the best Superman of all time and I meant what I said.

Time will tell if Warner Bros. has a change of heart and gives fans the Superman sequel they want with Cavill back in the cape.