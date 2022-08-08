DC fans wonder if anyone would even be interested in the canned ‘Cyborg’ movie

It’s no secret that the DCEU is in shambles since the cancellation of Batgirl, but yet, The Flash is still in production despite the multiple delays. But regardless of the state of shelved Superhero films, fans wondered if they’d still be keen to watch Cyborg.

For those out of the loop, Cyborg was a DC film that was scheduled to be released in 2020. The film was meant to be a continuation of Justice League but it was canceled by Warner Bros due to Ray Fisher’s clash with DC Films. And due to the current state of the DCEU, Reddit user u/Longjumping_Report72 asked on r/DC_Cinematic if they’re still keen to watch the film, despite its limbo state.

And oddly enough, maybe Warner Bros did the right call to cancel the film. Based on the various fan responses, plenty of them rather see Cyborg in a proper team such as Teen Titans or Doom Patrol.

Meanwhile, some believed that Cyborg shouldn’t have a movie but should instead have his own TV show. They believed that not all heroes need a solo movie and just do what Marvel is doing, create shows based on their character.

Others have replied that they don’t like Fisher in general as a person as they saw him as “obnoxious” and as someone who made things “all about him”.

But not everyone is against the film. There have been a few who showed some interest to watch Cyborg, but under the condition that it’s good and it’s not just another origin story.

The fans response has been mixed, and it makes sense considering the direction that the DCEU went back when it started. So while the Cyborg film might not see the light of day, maybe it’s best if it never did. At least Warner Bros has some sort of plan for the future of the DCEU.