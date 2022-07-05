DC fans wonder what to expect from Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ spinoffs

In many cases, announcing multiple small screen spinoffs for a movie that hasn’t been released yet could cause much eye-rolling among the fandom in question, but The Batman was riding a near-unstoppable wave of momentum before exploding into theaters this past March, so folks were more than happy to let it slide.

While the planned episodic offshoot focusing on the Gotham City Police Department has bitten the dust, there are still a pair of projects in active development that are set to get pulses racing. The first (and arguably most prominent) puts Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot front and center, while the other will take us deep into the dark recesses of Arkham Asylum.

It can’t be discounted that Barry Keoghan’s Joker and/or Paul Dano’s Riddler may factor into the latter in at least cameo form, but DC supporters on Reddit are already putting forth their hopes and suggestions as to what The Batman‘s HBO Max universe will bring to the table.

Peacemaker proved fairly definitively that foul language and wanton violence isn’t only accepted but encouraged, so we could be in for a truly dingy dive into the blackest corners of the BatVerse. Fans want a haunted house superhero series packed with recognizable faces and Easter Eggs, it would seem, and we’ve got every faith that’s what Reeves and his creative team are planning to deliver to the masses.

Surprisingly, the comments are almost unanimously positive, a rare treat in an era when the various factions of the DC subset have been pitted against each other by the multiple disparate strands of storytelling.