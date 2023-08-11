DC films have gotten so formulaic one fan’s guess for how ‘Blue Beetle’ will play out sounds almost perfect

The “hero’s journey” has been told hundreds of times throughout cinema, and even more so now thanks to the oversaturation of superhero titles in the market. So, with Blue Beetle coming to theaters next week, the plot for this upcoming DC blockbuster has become predictable to the point where fans attepmted to guess how it would all go down.

Over on r/DC_Cinematic, a guesswork-based synopsis for DC’s latest outing was shared, gleaned from a long history of superhero movies. In fact, we and the respondents to the thread would be absolutely unsurprised if what is contained therein ends up playing out on the big screen next week. People added on to this, by saying that there might be a prologue, quotes that tend to be a rewritten version of “with great power comes great responsibility,” and the importance of having your family as support.

While the details of DC’s next action blockbuster remain shrouded in mystery, these theories might be close to the mark if you notice the details seen in the trailers. The origins of the scarab would very likely be explained, Jamie has a strong support network, and you know he has to undergo some sort of training to learn how his new powers work.

Have superhero films become so oversaturated to the point at which they’re now predictable? Because this isn’t the first time this has happened. YouTube creator, MatPat managed to guess almost the entirety of the events in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, months before its theatrical release.

At least this fan conclusion isn’t a leak, considering that studios have been closely monitoring social media activity discussing their latest projects. After all, community hubs don’t want to recreate the mess that occurred on r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers.

DC need to step up their game if they want to keep viewers engaged, especially when the hero’s narrative tends to share the same setup. Hopefully, James Gunn is aware of this and ensures that Superman: Legacy will try something new.

Blue Beetle will hit theaters on Aug. 18, 2023.