‘DC League of Super-Pets’ may have tanked, but Dwayne Johnson is big enough to shout out a cool canine customer

You’ve got to hand it to Dwayne Johnson for at least trying his hardest to maneuver himself into a showdown with Superman, seeing as the actor and producer tried twice across two different mediums, even if he failed on both fronts.

The Black Adam fiasco has been well-covered at this point, but it should never be forgotten that the post-credits scene of DC League of Super-Pets featured four characters – three of whom were voiced by The Rock – in a blatant attempt to set up the Man in Black and the Man of Steel in an animated face-off.

Neither John Krasinski nor Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent ended up going toe-to-toe with Teth-Adam once the dust had settled, but the 50 year-old hasn’t let it affect his opinion on the canine community at large, after he was left impressed by a dog that rivals his own mighty eyebrow.

Haha love it. Little man is already way cooler than I ever thought I was 😂💪🏾❤️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 8, 2023

If Johnson can’t leverage an animated dog – with superpowers, no less – into the star of a lucrative franchise, then the least he could have done is approve of a four-legged friend mimicking his signature WWE expression and arguably doing a better job. A lot of people have probably already forgotten that League of Super-Pets even existed, but it looks as though we have a new hero on the block.

Now that he doesn’t have a superhero saga to take up his time, Johnson will instead be readying himself to reprise the role of Maui in Disney’s live-action Moana remake, where the only scene-stealing animal of note is a chicken.