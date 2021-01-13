DC Reportedly Wants Gal Gadot And Dwayne Johnson To Lead The DCEU

When it comes to major comic book blockbusters, the character is often the main drawing card as opposed to the actor playing the role. It’s a tactic that Marvel Studios have used very well, with their Holy Trinity of Chrises in particular becoming genuine A-listers due to their association with the franchise, while trying to determine where Robert Downey Jr. ends and Tony Stark begins had become almost impossible by the time he bowed out in Avengers: Endgame.

In terms of name value and star power outside of the DCEU, Ben Affleck has always been, and still is, the biggest talent in Warner Bros.’ extended ensemble, but that’s all about to change imminently. The world’s highest-paid actor and one of the most famous faces on the planet is set to enter the fray when shooting begins on Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam later this year, and you can guarantee that the studio are going to position him at the forefront of the entire mythology.

In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Johnson and Gal Gadot are set to be firmly established as the faces of the DCEU, which wouldn’t be a surprise in the slightest given their respective standings in the industry. On top of Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot was paid a reported $20 million for co-starring with her former Fast and Furious teammate in Netflix’s Red Notice, while she also signed a ten-figure deal to headline in-development espionage blockbuster Heart of Stone.

Two megastars leading a comic book universe is a no-brainer from a marketing and publicity standpoint, with DC Films president Walter Hamada set to be the driving force behind building the duo as his marquee heroes. Of course, brands tend to sell more tickets than the names on the poster these days, but a combination of the two is definitely a winning formula.