DC Rumored To Be Developing Legion Of Doom Movie

Barely a day goes by without a dozen rumors flying in from all corners from the internet about what comic book properties could be in line for the live-action treatment, and today’s subjects are the Legion of Doom. Admittedly, that’s the entirety of the summation so it’s not as if we’ve got a whole lot to go on, but let’s put on our tinfoil hats and dive deep into speculative territory nonetheless.

The report offers no other information, details or specifics other than the vague proclamation that a Legion of Doom movie is in the works at DC Films, but there’s really only three ways it can go if it turns out to be on the money. The first is that we’re talking about a brand new project built from the ground up, rebooting and recasting several DCEU alumni including Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke and perhaps even Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah, a known member of the villainous team in the comic books.

The second would be a hybrid of sequel and reboot that could technically keep hold of several names mentioned above, but distance itself from the SnyderVerse by pulling the same trick as The Suicide Squad and simply not mentioning any of the previous movies at all, which gives it a sense of continuity and clean slate all at once.

The third would be a direct sequel to the post-credits scene of both Justice League cuts, which would make it DCEU canon but also part of the mythology Warner Bros. are so keen to distance themselves from. In short, the scarcity of specifics regarding Legion of Doom means that your guess is as good as ours for now.