DCEU fans don’t think Arrowverse creator is the person to right the ship
While there’s no rule demanding any self-respective cinematic universe needs a Kevin Feige-like figure at the helm to ensure everyone and everything is always pulling in the same direction, the evidence suggests that it most definitely helps. Almost a decade in, and the DCEU is looking to appoint an overseer, but who could end up taking the job?
Fans have plenty of their own suggestions, which range from James Gunn to J.J. Abrams via Zack Snyder and Jim Lee, but a new report from Variety hints that Arrowverse creator and all-round prolific producer Greg Berlanti could be in the running, after it was claimed he “has been loudly whispered as a possibility for the role”.
Of course, Berlanti has already proven that he knows how to orchestrate an elaborate interlocking web of DC Comics adaptations, so his experience speaks for itself. However, fans of the franchise are a lot less enthusiastic at the prospect, as you can see from the reactions below.
Given that Berlanti always seems to have about a dozen projects on his plate, there’s no guarantees he’d even accept the role were it to be offered to him anyway. That being said, it just goes to show the high demands the fandom has for the future of the DCEU when someone who quite literally built a shared mythology based on innumerable comic book favorites from the ground up isn’t viewed as a legitimate candidate to step up under the new Warner Bros. Discovery regime.
It’s Snyder or bust for a lot of longtime DCEU enthusiasts, then, but we’re very curious to see who ends up taking the gig.