DCEU fans don’t think Arrowverse creator is the person to right the ship

While there’s no rule demanding any self-respective cinematic universe needs a Kevin Feige-like figure at the helm to ensure everyone and everything is always pulling in the same direction, the evidence suggests that it most definitely helps. Almost a decade in, and the DCEU is looking to appoint an overseer, but who could end up taking the job?

Fans have plenty of their own suggestions, which range from James Gunn to J.J. Abrams via Zack Snyder and Jim Lee, but a new report from Variety hints that Arrowverse creator and all-round prolific producer Greg Berlanti could be in the running, after it was claimed he “has been loudly whispered as a possibility for the role”.

Of course, Berlanti has already proven that he knows how to orchestrate an elaborate interlocking web of DC Comics adaptations, so his experience speaks for itself. However, fans of the franchise are a lot less enthusiastic at the prospect, as you can see from the reactions below.

The collective meltdown when Asslav appoints Greg Berlanti over the DCEU — ScOoT (@WeBuildMechs) August 12, 2022

Exactly!! That’s what we need. Greg Berlanti doesn’t need to have a hand on every DCEU movies and tv shows like he did in the Arrowverse. He gave the DCEU a narrative structure and cohesive then he’s a fine choice — Kevin (@KevinTalks12) August 12, 2022

The DCEU needs stability, patience, time & a solid game plan..



I think Greg Berlanti can do that if given the green light.. — Overly Optimistic Bears Fan(0-0) (@romello_jordan) August 12, 2022

So… Umberto Gonzalez wants Greg Berlanti and Geoff Johns running the #DCEU.



So he wants the guy that fucked up SS and JL, and wrote WW84, and the guy that gave 0 dollars to The CW in 10 years doing soap opera quality shows.



Let me laugh please😂😂😂 — Dani GM (@Dani_Elgarri30) August 6, 2022

Grant Gustin Shares BTS Photos Of Ezra Miller's Crisis On Infinite Earths Cameo 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

Like Greg Berlanti has been out there for a whole ass decade putting Walmart products with the whole arrowverse thingy, there’s just no way David Zaslav is THAT cheap. I’m sorry but I refuse to believe that man is being even considered to run DC. There’s just NO WAY — Tatiana Siegel’s Tax Evasion Lawyer (@villheilm) August 12, 2022

Greg Berlanti better stay THE FUCK AWAY from touching DC characters ever again. I just KNOW he’s gonna fuck it up again and blame it on someone else AGAIN. It’s been a decade, A HARDSHIP. LEARN FUCKING SOMETHING FOR ONCE @wbd and keep this man and @geoffjohns AWAY. pic.twitter.com/NMa8SlxEih — Tatiana Siegel’s Tax Evasion Lawyer (@villheilm) August 12, 2022

First we had fans calling the Batgirl cancellation "a sign of leadership."



Then we had other fans defending Walter Hamada.



Now we have fans, many of whom hate The CW, saying that Greg Berlanti should run DC Studios.



What's more of a mess, the franchise or the fanbase? pic.twitter.com/665xgxh8be — TheFliteCast (@TheFliteCast) August 12, 2022

You have no right to be part of The Flash and/or DC Studios Head convo if you mention Grant Gustin and/or Greg Berlanti. pic.twitter.com/3iflw4qm83 — claytalian (@claytalian) August 12, 2022

Given that Berlanti always seems to have about a dozen projects on his plate, there’s no guarantees he’d even accept the role were it to be offered to him anyway. That being said, it just goes to show the high demands the fandom has for the future of the DCEU when someone who quite literally built a shared mythology based on innumerable comic book favorites from the ground up isn’t viewed as a legitimate candidate to step up under the new Warner Bros. Discovery regime.

It’s Snyder or bust for a lot of longtime DCEU enthusiasts, then, but we’re very curious to see who ends up taking the gig.