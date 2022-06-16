Arrowverse fans aren’t angry, just disappointed as ‘The Flash’ ruins Green Lantern hopes

Pretty much since Arrow started in 2012, Arrowverse fans have been convinced that David Ramsey’s John Diggle would one day become a Green Lantern. Sure enough, hints were dropped in the Emerald Archer’s later seasons that Diggle was a version of comics hero John Stewart, culminating in the series finale ending with a box containing a glowing green item crashing into Diggle’s yard from space.

Over the past couple of years, then, Ramsey has been guest-starring on other Arrowverse shows to further tease Diggle’s journey towards cosmic heroism. But it seems this entire decade’s worth of build-up was all for naught as his latest guest spot on The Flash has seemingly destroyed all hopes of Diggle becoming a Green Lantern, after all.

In episode 8×18 “The Man With The Yellow Tie”, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) discovers Diggle (David Ramsey) has turned to Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh) to get advice on how to open his mysterious box, which he senses is calling him to a greater destiny. Diggle ultimately manages to open it… before deciding to throw it away, electing to ignore his destiny and remain with his family on Earth.

So, just like that, the Green Lantern foreshadowing is over and done with. And, after so The CW has infuriated fans so much of late, folks aren’t so much angry as disappointed.

I’m sorry but why would they set all of this up only for them to literally throw it all away🙃🙃#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/ehAOsvegb6 — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨🖤//MS. MARVEL ERA⚡️ (@giselleb1234) June 16, 2022

There’s potentially some studio interference going on here, but fans still aren’t ready to give The CW the benefit of the doubt.

Two year lead up…they made Diggle a Stewart…allegedly the excuse Zack couldn’t use John Stewart in ZSJL…only to scrap the arc and not have Diggle be a green lantern 💀 the CW is so unserious pic.twitter.com/TnrvapHPVS — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theeSNYDERVERSE) June 16, 2022

Obviously it was WB. They own all the rights. But the CW should never have gone with this storyline without WB letting them definitely make Diggle GL. Now we’re left with a storyline that leaves nobody satisfied. https://t.co/fPrSDpcVXP — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) June 16, 2022

Did they really expect people to be satisfied with Diggle pulling a Dominic Toretto?

Might be too early to get upset because he’s gonna have one more appearance in Superman and Lois but all of that build up and hype just for Diggle to throw it away because “fAmiLY” ?!?!!! ffs 😑#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/QVdNg6wDcd — 𝙽𝚒𝚌𝚔 👻| STREAM STRANGER THINGS 4 ON NETFLIX ! (@elliescvmics) June 16, 2022

Bit torn about the Diggle decision on #TheFlash…for his character and how he described his journey…it made sense. But as a fan…it's disappointing.



But I wonder if that scene is meant to connect to the #SupermanAndLois Season 2 Finale in a couple of weeks?



🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/kgcbs56BFu — Pagey (@PagmystYT) June 16, 2022

If I recall correctly, Sam Wilson initially didn't want to become Captain America. Later on, he ended up taking the mantle anyways. I'm still holding on hope that Diggle would ultimately take the ring and become the Green Lantern. #TheFlash #NeverSayNever https://t.co/vcv8nAxmFk — [electro belton] #ProtectThisHouse (@electro30006) June 16, 2022

In #TheFlash they once again show off the box just for Diggle to throw it away and for it to disappear.



They may as well have put this idea on the chopping block because it was all just a waste of time

It’s worth pointing out that The CW is developing a Justice U series starring David Ramsey, so Diggle’s Arrowverse arc isn’t necessarily over yet. In the meantime, catch him in the Superman & Lois season two finale on June 28.