‘Batwoman’ fans can’t believe The CW cancelled it for ‘Gotham Knights’

In the wake of a brutal culling of its Arrowverse series, The CW has just released the first trailer for its newest DC show, Gotham Knights — and fans are not happy. There was already a lot of skepticism around the concept, which has nothing to do with the upcoming video game of the same name, but now that skepticism has been replaced with the conviction that it’s definitely going to suck. In fact, this first look has got people tearing their hair out over the fact that this is the series Batwoman died for.

Gotham Knights, which is set outside of the main Arrowverse continuity, follows a very similar premise to Batwoman as it also sees a new team of heroes rising up to protect Gotham in Batman’s absence — in BW, Bruce Wayne had gone missing while GK kills him off — so clearly the Javicia Leslie vehicle was shunted off air to make way for this ensemble teen show. Well, based on this pretty horrendous trailer, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks we’ve got an upgrade.

A friendly reminder that The CW cancelled Batwoman, a semi-popular show that was continually improving, for Gotham Knights.



So…. they cancelled two fan-beloved show, one that was constantly improving itself (Batwoman), just so they can go make Riverdale-lite? Seriously, this looks awful. https://t.co/SkAoV4wA6r — John Williams 🇺🇦 (@jwilliams051197) May 31, 2022

Sure, the original Batwoman season one trailer wasn’t great either, but the Gotham Knights sneak peek is something else.

Did The CW really expect fans to embrace Gotham Knights after it basically murdered Batwoman?

Ending a show with a Black, lesbian lead to replace it with a white, male (probably straight) one is not a good look, CW.

The way Gotham Knights killed Batwoman because the concept was literally the same but this way, they can have a cishet white man as the lead… the CW just wants to get back to their roots — . (@BLCKMAGIXK) May 31, 2022

"Who will protect Gotham, now that Batman is dead?"

Well, there was Batwoman, but y'all decided to CANCEL THAT!!#GothamKnights — Shawn (@krracer) May 31, 2022

Gotham Knights stars Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes (an original character for the screen), Bruce’s adopted son who teams up with a bunch of teen vigilantes in the wake of his dad’s demise. The rest of the cast includes Olivia Rose Keegan (Duela), Navia Robinson (Carrie Kelley), Anna Lore (Stephanie Brown), Fallon Smythe (Harper Row), Tyler DiChiara (Cullen Row), and Supernatural favorite Misha Collins as Harvey Dent. Earlier this spring, Batwoman was cancelled after three seasons, alongside Legends of Tomorrow.

Expect Gotham Knights to premiere on The CW this fall.