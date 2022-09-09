DCEU fans still can’t decide on whether ‘Justice League’ 1.0 or ‘Suicide Squad’ is worse

The DCEU fandom has to be one of the most divided in popular culture. On one hand, you have the passionate defenders of Zack Snyder, whose diligent campaigning resulted in the release of HBO Max’s four-hour Justice League last year. On the other, there are those who just want to put all that behind them and enjoy upcoming movies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s continual odd decisions contribute to keeping the temperature high in the community, as the cancellation of Batgirl proves nothing is a safe bet.

Now, there’s a passionate debate over whether Suicide Squad or Justice League (aka “Josstice League”) is worse. Both films suffered from a chaotic and controversial production, both had the final cut taken away from their original directors, and both are considered huge missed opportunities from the studio and the DCEU at large. So, let’s dive into the debate and see if there’s an answer.

Things kicked off with some haymakers thrown at Suicide Squad:

We all know this is the worst DCEU movie right? pic.twitter.com/BtMWoKl1ze — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@HarleyClears) September 7, 2022

Was “every minute” of this movie ass?

Suicide Squad will forever hold it's place as one of the worst modern comic book movies I've ever seen in my life. I will never understand why People want to #ReleaseTheAyerCut . Every minute of this movie was ass pic.twitter.com/N2qdWqiAk8 — Nameless (@AndersonObasuyi) September 2, 2022

But really, “Josstice League” has a strong claim to being a true cinematic abomination:

We’re still wincing over that CGI mustache removal:

Yeah. You could actually notice the awful CGI removed moustache when he talks or smiles. — Danysch Captain (@DanyschCaptain) September 9, 2022

But a late contender has appeared in the similarly dreadful Wonder Woman 1984:

No josstice league exists — Self Righteous Two-Face (@selfrighteous90) September 9, 2022

Oh yeah, and then there was Birds of Prey…

Birds of Prey wins that one pic.twitter.com/JVpBhtBAQC — Eclipse (@eclipseforever) September 9, 2022

Huh, turns out there are a lot of disappointing DCEU movies. If we had to pick, we’d go with the theatrical cut of Justice League, which was easily one of the most depressing cinematic experiences of the last few years.

Thankfully Zack Snyder’s Justice League proved that underneath all the shoddy CGI, stupid reshoot additions, and terrible dialogue there was a good movie after all, but having the two to compare to one another just makes “Josstice League” seem that much more awful.

All of these are available to watch on HBO Max, should you dare.