DC’s most interesting movie since Nolan just lost Daniel Craig, so they’re going after a star who brutally snubbed Marvel

The golden age of superhero movies has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the juggernaut studios are calling it quits. Marvel and DC, currently the biggest players in the superhero genre, both took some time off to rework their plans for the future, and it looks like their decades-long rivalry might finally be revived.

DC just suffered a huge hit with A-lister Daniel Craig dropping out from an upcoming movie, but they have their eye on someone who might give them a huge leg up over Marvel.

Daniel Craig backs out of the DCU

In 2024, Nexus Point broke the news that DC had tapped the writer-director duo Justin Kuritzkes and Luca Guadagnino to create their upcoming Sgt. Rock adaptation. The pair absolutely owned 2024, working on both Challengers and Queer, and fans were immediately excited at the thought of them helming a story like Sgt. Rock.

The film will be a period piece set in the 50s and, not long after the announcement, DC had tapped Daniel Craig to star as the battle-hardened leader of the Easy Company unit.

Unfortunately, a report from The Hollywood Reporter today revealed that Craig has dropped out of the movie. Sgt. Rock would have seen Guadagnino and Kuritzkes united with Craig, who starred in Queer, but the actor reportedly stepped back from the role due to scheduling issues with his wife, Rachel Weisz. Other reports claim that Craig lost interest in the role after seeing the subpar box office performance Queer had after its release, as well as its lack of acknowledgment during award season.

Fans of Craig and Guadagnino find the latter reason hard to believe, as Guadagnino is a director known for his unique style and vision, not for box office blockbusters or award sweeps. Whatever the reason, DC didn’t hesitate to start looking for a replacement, and one prospective name piqued attention.

DC eyes an actor who dared not to bow down to Marvel

Starring in a Marvel movie is almost a given for any A-List actor in Hollywood. Whether they’re headlining their own movies or starring in short cameos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to feature some of the biggest names in Hollywood over the last decade and a half. While working with Marvel was once seen as a crowning achievement in an actor’s career, not everyone sees it that way.

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White shared his thoughts on this phenomenon in an interview with British GQ in 2023. He shared that he had been called in for a meeting about a “Marvel-y movie,” keeping things vague, but hadn’t been impressed. The expectation was for him to be honored to take the role by default, but he turned the tables on the execs, asking, “Tell me why I should do your movie.” His attitude wasn’t appreciated, but White didn’t sweat it. Speaking on starring in superhero movies, he added, “I’m confused at how the pinnacle of an actor’s career has ended up in this place.”

Considering his views on the genre, it’s surprising to hear that he is reportedly being eyed by DC to replace Daniel Craig in Sgt. Rock. The Sergeant is a fully human character with no powers, and, according to Variety, DCU heads James Gunn and Peter Safran plan on making the movie a straightforward war story.

The human element of the story and lack of super-powered shenanigans are in complete contrast with Marvel’s ever-increasing, multiversal scope, and might appeal to Jeremy Allan White. DC has not officially confirmed White’s involvement in the film, nor has it confirmed a release date for the feature, but seeing as it’s set to begin filming this summer, it shouldn’t be much longer until we receive word.

