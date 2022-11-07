DCU debaters question if James Gunn really has what it takes to unite such a divided fandom
There are few modern fandoms quite as divided as those who support the vast umbrella of live-action, animated, film, and television properties that now fall under the purview of new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.
While the Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker director joked that he’d be using offbeat methods to resolve any boardroom differences that come up in his first executive role, a recent Twitter thread found Gunn pouring his heart out to the fans and admitting that he’s keenly aware of what they want, even if he didn’t go so far as to confirm they’re going to get it.
Whether it’s those for or against the restoration of the SnyderVerse, the ongoing movement supporting David Ayer’s original cut of Suicide Squad, the raft of cancellations and “Save [Insert Show Name Here]” campaigns to have plagued The CW’s Arrowverse, the ongoing Ezra Miller controversies, the continued blowback over Batgirl being binned, or any of the other issues plaguing the DC universe, questions are already being asked if Gunn has what it takes to unite such a fractured faction.
Nobody said it was going to be easy, but when you factor in the additional reports claiming that Gunn and Safran have to “win over” the various creatives under the DC banner, rumors of Dwayne Johnson bristling with thinly-veiled disdain towards the Shazam! franchise he co-produces, as well as Gunn’s commitments to Marvel that won’t see him officially finish up until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters in May, and you can see it’s going to be a challenging few months for the new boss.