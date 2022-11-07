DCU debaters question if James Gunn really has what it takes to unite such a divided fandom

There are few modern fandoms quite as divided as those who support the vast umbrella of live-action, animated, film, and television properties that now fall under the purview of new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

While the Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker director joked that he’d be using offbeat methods to resolve any boardroom differences that come up in his first executive role, a recent Twitter thread found Gunn pouring his heart out to the fans and admitting that he’s keenly aware of what they want, even if he didn’t go so far as to confirm they’re going to get it.

Whether it’s those for or against the restoration of the SnyderVerse, the ongoing movement supporting David Ayer’s original cut of Suicide Squad, the raft of cancellations and “Save [Insert Show Name Here]” campaigns to have plagued The CW’s Arrowverse, the ongoing Ezra Miller controversies, the continued blowback over Batgirl being binned, or any of the other issues plaguing the DC universe, questions are already being asked if Gunn has what it takes to unite such a fractured faction.

Ayer Cut fighters honestly need only continue to @ James Gunn and demand the cut respectfully. At least now its not falling on death ears like cries for snydercut did for years under Emmerich. — ScOoT (@WeBuildMechs) November 6, 2022

I hope James Gunn makes DC animation cool again



Would love these to all gets shows pic.twitter.com/Zs0bvKYpCf — D🅰️hz🅰️n (@D4hz4hn) November 7, 2022

I love that thread from James Gunn, finally a leader at DC acknowledging the fans & be honest. He is trying to bring all fans together for the next era of the DCU, of course some will just be negative about it but I say leave them behind. I'm excited for the future. — MoviesThatMaher (@MoviesThatMaher) November 6, 2022

James Gunn with the ol' WB executive playbook of "Let me take the opportunity of you trending by telling you to actually be excited about MY STUFF".



What a narcissist. Should've kept his mouth shut😂 — Unbiased Snyder Fan (@snyder_all) November 6, 2022

We know better now, don't we?



James Gunn is a liar. He lied about the Harley Quinn sex scene in TSS. He lied about not wanting Hamada/Feige's job. He lied about wanting Ayer's cut to be seen. His term is gonna be a 4-year setback, but we will keep fighting. #DCU #DCStudios 🧜‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wHBfKqANUj — SamuEl 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine #FuckPutin (@SamuEl_KentMan) November 6, 2022

James Gunn is a fraud. — Stallion (@Spagggs) November 6, 2022

James Gunn is acknowledging the fans and trying to bring it all together. This is happening for the first time at DC. He has my respect for this and my support for whatever he does with the DC Universe. Welcome to the new DCU — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 of North (@Itssan17) November 7, 2022

Amazing communication from James Gunn. This is exactly what #DC has been missing! https://t.co/It9NMh3WJP — Our Movie News🍿🎄 (@ourmovienews) November 6, 2022

Nobody said it was going to be easy, but when you factor in the additional reports claiming that Gunn and Safran have to “win over” the various creatives under the DC banner, rumors of Dwayne Johnson bristling with thinly-veiled disdain towards the Shazam! franchise he co-produces, as well as Gunn’s commitments to Marvel that won’t see him officially finish up until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters in May, and you can see it’s going to be a challenging few months for the new boss.