James Gunn hears you, Ayer Cut and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ diehards

Two factors have led to a transformative few weeks for the DC Universe – the release and events of Black Adam shifted our collective perceptions of what to expect from the future of the franchise, for reasons obvious to those who have seen it.

Perhaps more importantly, however, is the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been appointed co-heads of DC Studios. The news has injected a new dose of optimism into fans of the DCU, with newly renewed social media campaigns to restore the Snyderverse, release the Ayer cut of The Suicide Squad, and save Legends of Tomorrow.

Well, there’s potentially great news regarding two out of three of the above – James Gunn hears you:

Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022

Gunn took to Twitter to acknowledge that he and Safran have been tuned into their social feeds as best they can, and that various fan requests aren’t falling upon deaf ears – making specific mention of the Ayer cut and Legends of Tomorrow.

This could potentially bode well for those faithful to making the above demands a reality, however, Gunn continues in his thread that the initial focus for the DC Universe will be on the story going forward as well as telling ‘the Biggest Story Ever Told’ across multiple mediums.

But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022

The capitalization of the aforementioned phrase may be of particular interest to the DC fandom, which is a potential Gunn-ish way of hinting towards potential arcs the studio will pursue going forward, based on The Greatest Stories Ever Told compilation of DC comics, which is a self-explanatory collection of the biggest and best tales in DC canon. You can find Gunn’s full thread here if you’re keen to try and sleuth out some more details.

If the prospect of the above has you salivating and you’re yet to see Black Adam, you’d best go check it out – it’s still in theaters, and it sets a couple of things up for the future of Gunn and Safran’s DC Universe. Though judging by its box office numbers, it sounds like you’re a laggard if you’ve slept on it.