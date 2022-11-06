‘Suicide Squad’ director finally tweets the tweet everyone’s been waiting on for years

Having seen the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign eventually bear fruit, hopeful fans have refused to give up on the hope of seeing David Ayer’s original plans for Suicide Squad to get similar treatment.

It’s been over six years since the antihero ensemble blockbuster first hit theaters, and while it went on a tear at the box office to hoover up almost $750 million, it still ranks as the worst-reviewed entry in the history of the recently-rebranded DCEU with a dismal Rotten Tomatoes score of 27 percent.

via DC

Of course, not much of that has to do with Ayer, who was effectively overruled at every turn during post-production, and the filmmaker hasn’t been shy in voicing that the Suicide Squad to be unleashed upon the world was nothing close to what he had in mind when he first signed on to take the reins.

#ReleaseTheAyerCut has been trending all weekend, and in either a show of solidarity or a hint that something may actually be gathering even the tiniest bit of steam behind the scenes, the Fury and End of Watch creator got in on the act, too.

Needless to say, the masses have been emboldened by the Ayer himself tweeting the tweet people have been desperate to see him tweet, which has been a long time coming. He’s been happy to discuss his cut of Suicide Squad, but maybe he’s thinking a regime change at Warner Bros. that’s opened up a handful of previously-closed doors already might be the start of something major.