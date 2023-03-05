DCU star desperate for the multiverse to put them in the path of George Clooney’s Batman

On the surface, the thought of a current DCU star hoping to cross paths with George Clooney’s Batman sounds inherently ridiculous for a number of very good and entirely valid reasons, but if you dig a little deeper it may not be quite as far-fetched as you might think.

After all, rumors swept the internet claiming that the star of Joel Schumacher’s infamously atrocious Batman & Robin was being lined up for a surprise cameo to end The Flash on what would be a gag to bring the house down in theaters all over the world, and those with a more analytical penchant for dissecting tweets are convinced it’s going to happen.

James Gunn may have debunked claims that Clooney was being brought back into the fold as the DCU’s canonical Caped Crusader, but he didn’t specify that his appearance in The Flash was 100 percent inaccurate. It’s flimsy as hell, without a doubt, but that’s never stopped an internet sleuth from trying to unravel the thread regardless.

Photo via Warner Bros.

With that in mind, Shazam! and Fury of the Gods star Jack Dylan Grazer admitting to CBR that Clooney’s Dark Knight would be his ideal crossover candidate could theoretically be deemed as not being an impossibility, even if the actor probably shouldn’t hold his breath.

“There are a few. There’s a good handful. It’s tough to answer these questions. I’ll be honest — I got a team breathing down my neck about the things that I can and cannot say. However, I would love to work with Batman. In a perfect world, George Clooney Batman. I mean, I’d love to see expansion. I’d love to see what the Flash is doing right now, crossing over between universes and making it so meta-conceptual, and it’d be great to see Shazam dip its toe in that.”

Of course, given that there’s no guarantee the cast of the Shazam! sequel even have a future in Gunn and Peter Safran’s reinvigorated DCU, the chances of the unexpected interaction happening could generously be described as slim.