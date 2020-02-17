Shazam! Villains Will Reportedly Return For Black Adam Movie

For those that thought their time with the villains from Shazam! was too short, it seems they may make a triumphant return to the big screen. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed to play the MCU’s Moon Knight and that Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, both of which have since been confirmed – the DC villains known as the Seven Deadly Sins will make a comeback in The Rock’s long-awaited Black Adam film.

It feels like it’s been forever since Dwayne Johnson announced his interest in playing the famous DC antihero in a solo endeavor. The DC shared cinematic universe has seen plenty of changes since it started out, with several titles announced and then quickly forgotten. Many people assumed this was the same for the Black Adam, until Shazam! hit theaters and proved to be one of the better films in the franchise.

With Shazam! being a huge success, it makes perfect sense that the studio would set The Rock’s first foray into a DC flick into motion with one of the highlights of the horror-comedy superhero film carrying over. Envy, Gluttony, Wrath, Lust, Pride, Greed, and Sloth, better known as the Seven Deadly Sins, will be involved in Black Adam’s story, though how exactly they’ll factor in is still unclear.

While the specifics of Black Adam‘s plot remain unknown at this time, we can still speculate on how the Seven Deadly Sins will factor into the narrative. Presumably, the Shazam nemesis will release them in an attempt to bring his lover Isis back from the dead with their powers.

In Shazam!, when the Wizard’s giving Billy Batson and the audience some much-needed backstory, fans got an unofficial preview of this event. The magical hologram showed Black Adam releasing the Seven Deadly Sins, with the end result being nothing but chaos and destruction.

The Seven Deadly Sins were very formidable foes, so much so that Billy Batson had to share his powers with his foster siblings in order to be able to stop them. Black Adam will definitely have his hands full dealing with these demonic beings then, and it’ll be interesting to see how he handles them when the film arrives in 2021.