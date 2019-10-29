Deadpool 2 Director Wants To Return For The Matrix 4

If you’re a longtime fan of The Matrix franchise just as I am, then you’ve probably spent the past sixteen years wondering when Warner Bros. would green light as fourth installment – if ever. That’s in stark contrast to our present situation, as the film is now coming together so quickly that it’s hard to believe this is actually happening.

To briefly recap what’s transpired thus far, the next chapter in the beloved science fiction saga will be directed and co-written by series co-creator Lana Wachowski, with lead actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss both returning. Joining them in front of the camera will be Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (theories place him as being a young Morpheus) and Neil Patrick Harris. Jada Pinkett Smith, meanwhile, may come back as well, which should satisfy those who relished delving deeper into her character via the Enter The Matrix video game.

Believe it or not, David Leitch is willing to add his own name to that list. These days, you know him best as the director of flicks like Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, but let’s not forget his stunt background. In fact, one of his gigs from way back saw him working on both The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Here’s what Leitch had to say about his desire to reunite with his Matrix family while speaking with Coming Soon:

“If Lana called and wanted me to do anything on that movie, I would come, I’d carry a c-stand or sandbags. I loved working with her and I loved working with her sister and I feel like I owe so much of my filmmaking background to working on not only the Matrix movies, but also Speed Racer, Ninja Assassin. They were great mentors to me, so if they call I’ll be there. Catering [even]!”

It’s cool to hear that Leitch is willing to lend a hand to his mentor in any way needed, even though he’s now a big time director. Who knows, maybe Wachowski will take him up on that offer and allow for him to work with the stunt team again?

Come to think of it, Leitch isn’t the only Matrix alumnus of this sort who’s gone on to accomplish great feats. As you may know, Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick movies, was Keanu Reeves’ stunt double for the original trilogy. That said, it should be interesting to see the team assembled for the newest entry.

The Matrix 4 currently lacks a released date, but our best guess is that it could very well open in 2021 if production stays on track.