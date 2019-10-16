Jada Pinkett Smith In Talks To Return For The Matrix 4

The resurrection of The Matrix franchise caught us all off guard. Though the 1999 original is one of the best action movies ever made, the underwhelming sequels that followed killed off a lot of the love people had for the series. Not to mention that since then, the Wachowskis have put out some real divisive films, never finding the same level of success that they achieved with The Matrix all those years ago.

Right now, we still don’t know very much about what’s being planned for The Matrix 4, but it’s been confirmed that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles and that production will get underway in early 2020. That’s not too far off now and it seems that Warner Bros. are hard at work on putting the supporting cast together.

Earlier today, we received word that Neil Patrick Harris of all people had boarded the pic and tonight, Deadline is telling us that Jada Pinkett Smith is in talks to return, after playing Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. They stress that it’s not a done deal just yet, but negotiations are definitely underway.

Of course, it’s far too early to say how she’d factor into things, but a potential return for Niobe is certainly interesting and would no doubt go over well with the fans. And if she does indeed end up signing on, she’ll join an already impressive cast which includes the aforementioned talent along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who’s rumored to be playing a young Morpheus.

All things considered, The Matrix 4 is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing projects currently in development in Hollywood and with any luck, Wachowski will be able to put the series back on track with movie number four.