Neil Patrick Harris Joins The Matrix 4

The Matrix 4 has just added yet another star to its already impressive cast. Neil Patrick Harris has officially signed on to be a part of the ambitious fourth installment of the blockbuster series and while his exact role is currently under wraps, his involvement alone is still enough for fans to get excited.

The next chapter in the franchise is set to bring back both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as feature Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in a lead part (presumably as young Morpheus). Now, a versatile actor who’s won both an Emmy and a Tony during his long career will be joining the movie as well, making for an incredible line-up of talent.

Details on the film are still hazy, though we do know that Lana Wachowski of the famed Wachowski duo will be back to both write and direct the upcoming flick set in the world she helped create with her sister. Currently, it’s unknown what role, if any, Lilly will have in the production, as the latter sibling has since taken a break from creating. We’re holding out hope that she returns in at least some small way to take part in the project, though.

After all, The Matrix is what helped put her family on the map. Maybe she can handle one of the installments that Warner Bros. is producing, while her sister can head up the other. It would certainly make for an interesting sibling rivalry, though we’d rather that they just work together to make both upcoming Matrix movies as great as they can possibly be.

In any case, The Matrix 4 is eyed to begin production early next year, which likely slates the release for either later in 2020 on some time in 2021. As always, watch this space for more.