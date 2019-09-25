Keanu Reeves Says The Matrix 4 Is Very Ambitious

When it comes to certain movies and subsequent trilogies, you can never be too sure of whether Hollywood will leave them untouched. To be entirely honest, I thought we’d get a full-on remake of the original rather than ever receiving The Matrix 4, but lo and behold, the latter is actually happening.

What adds sizzle to the steak is that a couple of the original trilogy’s stars, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, are coming back for another tour of duty, with franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski returning to direct and co-write. If that’s not quality control, I don’t know what is.

While recently speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Reeves confessed to them that he’s already read the script, and added the following:

“It’s very ambitious. As it should be!”

Hey, I’d expect no less. Considering how The Matrix changed the game in so many respects when it debuted back in 1999, any of its sequels should do likewise. With so many CGI-reliant blockbusters being released on a yearly basis, one would certainly hope the fourth installment does things none of us have yet imagined.

It’s also worth mentioning that Reeves was said to be “absolutely” excited about what lies ahead for his character, Neo, and I’m champing at the bit to learn what that entails. Neo’s death in The Matrix Revolutions is a quick fix story-wise because the One essentially reincarnates with each successive version of the Matrix. Trinity, meanwhile, is very much dead, and when we factor in the possibility of a younger Morpheus appearing, I’m left simultaneously confused and intrigued. Lana Wachowski, you’ve got some ‘splaining to do.

Right now, The Matrix 4 lacks a release date, but it’s very possible we could see it in theaters in a couple of years or so. After all, productions looks to already be underway, and that’s definitely a good sign.