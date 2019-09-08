The Matrix 4 Working Title Has Been Revealed

Last month, we finally received official confirmation that the previously rumored Matrix 4 is currently in the works, and while details on the project are still in short supply, the latest issue of Production Weekly offers some early insight.

For one thing, we now know that working title for Lana Wachowski’s upcoming flick is “Project Ice Cream,” which sounds like a pretty fun idea for a film in itself. Beyond that, Production Weekly has reported that the movie is expected to begin shooting in mid-February of 2020, with Chicago being the primary location. If all goes to plan, then it sounds like we could be seeing the film in theaters as soon as 2021.

The piece also reaffirms a few previously reported details, including the involvement of Lana Wachowski, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. As it stands, there’s been no word of Laurence Fishburne returning, though if recent reports have it right, then The Matrix 4 will need a new star to play a younger version of Morpheus as the film delves further into the mythology of the series. It’s even been rumored for a while now that Michael B. Jordan is a serious candidate for the role, but while the fans seem largely on board with the idea, the actor himself is currently playing coy on the matter.

In any case, though the Matrix series doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to sequels, many filmgoers are hoping that Wachowski can put the franchise back on track with movie number four. In the meantime, you can catch Keanu Reeves in another long-awaited sequel when Bill and Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21st, 2020, followed by John Wick: Chapter 4 on May 21st, 2021.