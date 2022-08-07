‘Deadpool 2’ star ‘feels lucky’ about a potential return for the MCU threequel

San Diego Comic-Con came and went without any news, but instead of becoming too downhearted, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans instead immediately turned their attention to next month’s D23 as the potential destination for some major Deadpool 3 updates.

After all, not only have the Merc with a Mouth’s first two solo adventures finally made their way to Disney Plus, but Ryan Reynolds is officially back in training ahead of his impending feature-length introduction into the world’s biggest franchise, which feels as though it’s been the longest time coming.

Shawn Levy will direct from a script penned by regular scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, while Reynolds will make MCU history as the first star to co-produce a standalone blockbuster after it was confirmed his Maximum Effort outfit would be shouldering the burden with Marvel Studios.

The next port of call once everything is confirmed will be to recruit a supporting cast, with Domino star Zazie Beetz hinting to The Hollywood Reporter that much like her character, she’s feeling lucky about the chances of a return.

“Well, I can’t, obviously, really say anything, but I feel lucky. I just can’t really divulge or say anything, so we’ll see, I suppose.”

Ryan Reynolds Responds To Deadpool 2 PG-13 Cut 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Deadpool 3 could easily succeed as part of the MCU were Wade Wilson to be parachuted in without any connections to his previous life at Fox, but as a fourth wall-breaking, self-aware, and relentlessly meta superhero, there’s very little chance that’ll happen. There’s so much more to be done with both Beetz’s Domino and Josh Brolin’s Cable, so fingers crossed they’ll be invited back.