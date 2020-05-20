Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Teases The Merc With A Mouth’s MCU Debut

When Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 was officially in active development at Marvel Studios, most fans expected it to be a formality that the third installment of the former Fox franchise would be in front of cameras as soon as possible, given that the previous two movies had earned over $1.5 billion at the box office and scored enthusiastic reviews, with Wade Wilson offering an exciting new addition to the MCU’s established roster of heroes.

However, movement on the project so far has been frustratingly slow, with Reynolds admitting that he isn’t sure when the movie is going to get made, while creator Rob Liefeld doesn’t seem confident that it’ll even happen at all. There have already been rumors of disagreements between star and studio over the potential rating, while there’s also been speculation that Kevin Feige wants to get rid of the creative team responsible for the franchise so far and bring in his own people.

The saga of Deadpool 3 looks set to drag on for a long time yet then, with nobody able to confirm whether or not the third installment will play it safe in typical Disney fashion or fully embrace the character’s personality and become the MCU’s first ever R-rated movie. We’ll just have to make do with hearsay for the time being, but as we wait to learn more, social media user Apexform has now created a poster for the movie that fittingly gives us the same amount of information about the project as the studio has, which you can check out below.

Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Imagines The Merc With A Mouth's MCU Debut 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see above, this striking poster is minimalist, succinct and to the point. Which, quite frankly, is something that the brains behind Deadpool 3 could learn from by confirming whether we’ll get to see the foul-mouthed, fourth wall-breaking assassin in all of his self-aware glory, or if we’ll be left with a watered-down and sanitized version of the character that ends up being awkwardly shoehorned into the staunchly family-friendly MCU.