Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Fighting With Disney Over Deadpool 3’s R-Rating

Though the Disney/Fox merger initially threw the Deadpool franchise into a state of uncertainty, things have become a lot more clear in recent weeks, with Ryan Reynolds assuring us that the Mouse House has every intention of bringing back the Merc for more movies. In fact, according to the actor, Deadpool 3 is now in production and things are moving along smoothly. Or at least, they appear to be on the surface.

You see, there’s been a bit of anxiety in certain corners of the fandom that Disney might force the violent, foul-mouthed character to go PG-13, and while Kevin Feige and his team haven’t officially confirmed anything on that front just yet, it seems that such fears aren’t entirely unfounded. And that’s because we’re hearing now that there’s indeed a chance that the threequel may wind up with the aforementioned rating.

Now, we know we told you a while back that there was nothing to worry about, as the Mouse House had agreed to an R-rating, and that’s true. They had. However, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Deadpool 3 was in development two months before Reynolds announced it – say that they’re now getting cold feet and “re-thinking” their decision. What’s more is that Reynolds apparently wants full creative control and that’s not something that Feige is willing to give, because at Marvel Studios, no actor gets that. No matter how important they are to the franchise.

Does this mean that the film is going to release with a PG-13, then? No, not necessarily. From what we understand, no final decision has been made and according to our sources – who also told us Marvel was eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight and Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow – discussions are still ongoing. Again, Reynolds is fighting for it but right now, Disney won’t commit and it doesn’t look like he’s going to have the full creative control that he wants.

Of course, none of this is to say that Deadpool 3 will turn out to be a disaster. After all, like we mentioned above, no actor has ever been given that kind of sway at Marvel and the MCU continues to release one mega-hit after another. And even without full creative control, Disney could still decide to go with an R-rating. But still, this has got to be a bit concerning for fans of the Merc and as soon as we hear more on the situation, we’ll be sure to let you know.