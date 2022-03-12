‘Deadpool 3’ fans aren’t entirely convinced by Shawn Levy as director

As a producer and director, Shawn Levy’s filmography has racked up over $3.5 billion at the box office, so there’s no doubting his commercial credentials. However, not every Marvel Cinematic Universe fan is sold on the idea of him directing Deadpool 3.

To be fair, his recent collaborations with star and producer Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project have been very well-received, but the director’s back catalogue was hardly dripping in critical adulation before that. We’ve got faith that the duo can go three-for-three, but some folks evidently need a lot more convincing.

As you can see from the myriad of reactions below, the news that Levy had officially signed on the dotted line to helm the Merc with a Mouth’s feature-length MCU debut hasn’t been unanimously praised online.

Yo that is so freaking awesome Shawn Levy going be great direct Deadpool 3 👈👍👏👏👏⚡🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/axqPWnV4fH — Jimmy Ramos (@jimmylegends34) March 11, 2022

I said I thought Shawn Levy was a bad choice to direct DEADPOOL 3. I honestly had no idea people felt so strongly about those NIGHT AT THE MUSEUMS. — Lon Harris (@Lons) March 12, 2022

I knew it… As soon as Free Guy ended up being a smash hit, I knew Shawn Levy would be doing Deadpool 3… This isn't a bad thing, I'm just saying I knew this back in August. Also, I really hope Joe Keery is in it in some way, shape, or form… https://t.co/02mmH8Xe1K — Brandon McFly (Taylor's Version) 🪴🌐 | (He/They) (@MopeyWanKenobi) March 11, 2022

He and Shawn Levy have really developed a great formula. I can't wait to see them bring that to Deadpool 3. — Doug Hill will be at GDC to discuss his startup! (@DHStom) March 12, 2022

Super pumped! Shawn Levy did a great job with Free Guy, and I haven’t seen The Adam Project yet, but Levy directing Deadpool 3 for the MCU is gonna be a thrill ride for sure!! — Mister Anderson 🏳️‍🌈🦄 (@MrASays) March 12, 2022

It can’t be understated how bad a director of comedy Shawn Levy is — Justin🦩Boldaji بلداجي (@justinboldaji) March 11, 2022

Shawn Levy directing a Deadpool movie is a lot like Shawn Levy directing a remake of Silence Of The Lambs.



He is the wrong guy for something as hardcore as Deadpool.#Deadpool3 — Jason Carter Glass (@Jason_C_Glass) March 12, 2022

I get that Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are tight after FREE GUY and THE ADAM PROJECT. And Levy is obviously an enormously successful director and producer.



But is he too "clean" for Deadpool? Am I wrong about that? https://t.co/CwvGkoNCNX — Ian Casselberry (@iancass) March 11, 2022

Idk about this, Shawn Levy makes family movies. Theres nothing wrong with that but if his movies are any indication, he doesn't seem suited for deadpool. — Joseph G (@merrilswingaway) March 11, 2022

Shawn Levy directing Deadpool 3 is a terrible decision. I’ll still watch it but I have zero expectations now. I love the first 2 so much. Lame. — Sideshow Bill (@NTweetbin) March 11, 2022

Levy is a newcomer to the superhero sandbox, and he’s not all that well-versed in the realm of foul-mouthed R-rated shenanigans either, but Free Guy and The Adam Project have shown that he and Reynolds have tended to bring out the best in each other from a creative point of view.

There’s a lot riding on Deadpool 3, which will be the first canonical installment in the MCU that doesn’t come bearing a PG or PG-13 rating, and it’ll have to work extra hard to wash away the skepticism that many fans still hold over the notoriously family-friendly Disney tackling an anarchic, free-spirited cult hero like Wade Wilson.