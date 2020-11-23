Awesome Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Is Definitely NSFW

From the second Disney completed their takeover of Fox and the rights to Deadpool landed in the hands of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios, fans were instantly curious about whether or not the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo adventure would continue in the R-rated vein of its predecessors. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a firmly PG-13 enterprise and probably always will be, despite former Mouse House CEO Bob Iger hinting that more mature and adult-orientated content could be a distinct possibility in the future.

Now that Deadpool 3 has finally hired writers in the first major development surrounding the project for close to a year, it shouldn’t be long until we find out if Wade Wilson’s return to the big screen will be slapped with an R-rating. The general consensus is that it will be, though, because Disney’s purchase of Fox has also given the monolithic corporation the opportunity to release movies that fall outside of their usual remit through the rebranded 20th Century Studios.

The fourth wall-breaking and self-aware nature of Deadpool means that the third installment could conceivably be distributed via the aforementioned banner while still connecting to the main MCU timeline through either direct references or surprise cameos. And while this new fan poster from SPDRMNKYXXIII definitely wouldn’t make it through the Disney marketing department, it’s still a fun tease for the upcoming threequel.

Deadpool 3 had already been the subject of intense speculation even before the Molyneux siblings were hired to tackle the script, but now that the hotly-anticipated movie has finally gained some forward momentum, the next few months should brings us the how, when, where and why of the beloved antihero’s impending debut in the world’s biggest and most popular franchise.