Deadpool 3 Will Reportedly Feature A Fan Favorite Villain

Marvel Studios are taking their sweet time announcing Deadpool 3, but make no mistake about it, we haven’t seen the last of Ryan Reynolds’ Merc With a Mouth. It might be a while before the comic book giant figures out how to integrate the R-rated anti-hero into their family-friendly cinematic universe, but it definitely sounds like they’re busy plotting his return to the big screen behind closed doors.

Previous reports suggested a third Deadpool could arrive in cinemas sooner than expected and now, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Justice League Dark and Green Lantern shows were coming to HBO Max, and that Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, all of which were correct – have revealed that Marvel already has a main villain in mind for Deadpool 3, and a fan-favorite one at that.

Apparently, Wade Wilson will be up against Madcap in his next cinematic outing, and that should prove quite the epic battle considering the pair are fierce adversaries in the Marvel Comics universe and both have powerful healing factors. Deadpool and Madcap, of course, go way back and there are many classic comic book storylines the MCU could draw influence from for the film, including a memorable arc in which Thor’s lightning reduces the two to ash, only for them to regenerate in the same body.

According to our sources, Madcap won’t be the only bad guy Deadpool will be butting heads with in the threequel and while exact details on what the villain will be up to, and who else Wade will be squaring off against remain unclear, it definitely sounds like the Merc will have his hands full in his next solo outing.

Although Marvel seems unwilling to discuss their plans for Deadpool 3 publicly right now, it seems like it’s slowly coming together behind the scenes and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on its development as and when more comes to light, so stay tuned.