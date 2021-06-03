Deadpool 3 Will Reportedly Make Fun Of Taika Waititi And Tessa Thompson Photos

The Merc with the Mouth is on his way to the MCU. Ryan Reynolds is set to return in Deadpool 3, which is currently in the scripting stage over at Marvel Studios. There was some concern from fans when the Fox buyout happened that the character might lose his more risqué edges under Disney, but Kevin Feige has assured us that he wants to replicate what has already worked so well in previous films. Like, for instance, Wade Wilson’s fourth-wall breaking, near-the-knuckle sense of humor.

Sure enough, it’s now being rumored that Reynolds is penning some jokes for the threequel based on the recent antics of a couple of his fellow Marvel stars. Scooper Daniel Richtman is claiming that the Canadian actor/producer is already writing lines for DP3 that will reference those paparazzi photos capturing Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson and singer Rita Ora in the middle of a three-way kiss.

Reynolds and Waititi are pals, of course, having worked together way back on 2011’s Green Lantern and again on 20th Century Studios’ upcoming Free Guy. Any joke at the expense of Waititi’s personal life probably wouldn’t be too scathing, then. In fact, Deadpool’s roasts are usually a sign of affection towards his victims. The first two DP movies made clear that no one’s safe from Wade’s wit and the character now being in the MCU has probably only turned Waititi and Thompson into bigger targets.

That said, it’s worth pointing out that the Waititi/Thompson/Ora love triangle would be far from a topical reference by the time DP3 releases in, say, 2023. Reynolds is known to change his dialogue all the way into post-production, though – something made possible by Wade’s full-face mask – so it’s feasible that any jokes the star is writing now might not make it into the finished film. Assuming there’s anything to this rumor in the first place, that is.

Deadpool 3 is currently being written by Bob’s Burgers duo Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux, with Reynolds overseeing and contributing some material himself. It won’t start shooting until 2022 at the earliest, though.