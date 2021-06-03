Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Already Writing Jokes For Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds continues to be one of the busiest stars in Hollywood, and yet there’s still been no concrete news on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 for a long time, which is starting to worry some fans looking at the sheer volume of other projects the actor has on the horizon.

So far, all we know for sure about the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing is that Bob’s Burger alums the Molyneux sisters have been tasked to write the script, which Reynolds will presumably have a lot of input in, while Kevin Feige confirmed that it will be both R-rated and official canon, but cameras won’t start rolling until next year at the earliest.

It isn’t even clear if the leading man will retain his status as a producer given that none of the MCU’s movies to date have bestowed such a title on one of their stars despite many of them running their own production companies, but insider Daniel Richtman is nonetheless offering that Reynolds has already started writing jokes for Deadpool 3.

Not only that, but the tipster expounds by claiming that some of them will reference the recent storm in a teacup over Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi’s personal life, in which an invasion of his privacy by the paparazzi led to much talk that his paymasters at the family-friendly Walt Disney Company were less than impressed with his antics.

Of course, Ryan Reynolds has been reticent to offer anything close to an official update on the project that doesn’t come with tongue planted firmly in cheek, and even if Richtman’s intel pans out, the minor furor over how Waititi spends his downtime will have long since been forgotten before Deadpool 3 starts filming, never mind hits the big screen.