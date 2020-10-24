Ryan Reynolds Jokes That Deadpool 3 Is Practically Writing Itself

Ryan Reynolds is well known for becoming heavily involved in the creative process of his movies, and that’s not just limited to spending a dozen years trying to steer Deadpool out of development hell before it finally hit the big screen in 2016. Director Shawn Levy recently admitted that the leading man played a huge role in shaping the script for upcoming action comedy Free Guy, and was also directly responsible for a classic Mariah Carey track being positioned at the forefront of the marketing.

Despite regularly polishing and rewriting the dialogue of his star vehicles, though, the 44 year-old’s only official writing credit was on Deadpool 2 alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. We haven’t had any confirmation about whether or not the regular scribes will be back for the third installment, but last year they admitted they were waiting on the go-ahead from Kevin Feige to start working on the script.

With thirteen movies currently in various stages of development, you would imagine that free time is at a premium for Reynolds, especially when he’s currently shooting Netflix’s Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and then will move straight onto the streaming service’s untitled time travel flick. However, that hasn’t stopped him from joking that Deadpool 3 is practically writing itself right now.

Ryan Reynolds Shows Off Deadpool Mask As He Encourages People To Vote

Among the many well-wishers for his birthday yesterday was astronaut Chris Hadfield, who posted an image of a Deadpool-themed fire hydrant, which the Green Lantern star responded to in kind, as you can see below.

Thanks, Chris! Deadpool 3 is practically writing itself. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2020

Hopefully Deadpool 3 is indeed writing itself, because there’s been so little movement on the project since it was first confirmed to be in development last year that audiences are now facing a very lengthy wait for the Merc with a Mouth’s return.