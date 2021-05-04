MCU Fans Are Wondering What’s Going On With Blade, Deadpool 3 And Captain America 4

Marvel Studios dropped a sizzle reel yesterday to firm up the slate of feature film projects coming between now and the end of 2023, and it would be an understatement to say that fans went wild for the footage. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels have officially been rebranded, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have release dates, and there was even a not so subtle tease for Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four reboot slapped on at the very end.

However, the promo has also led to questions about the movies that weren’t mentioned at all. There are a trio of high profile Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters in development that didn’t feature in the trailer, so naturally people have been wondering what that means in terms of their respective statuses. And as you can see from the reactions below, folks want answers in regards to Deadpool 3, Blade and Captain America 4.

Now we just need a release date for blade, fantastic four, and captain America 4 pic.twitter.com/B9LGymqIcd — PeaceKnight (@spiderzilla44) May 3, 2021

What about Captain America 4, Blade & Deadpool 3? https://t.co/dBhmgNphqI — T. Miles / SUPPORT THE AMPHIBIA CREW (@AmphibityTrain) May 3, 2021

ok marvel wheres deadpool 3😁 — deadpool’s lawyer ☆📌 (@616POOL) May 3, 2021

No but fr where is deadpool 3? 😭 — 𝑲𝒊𝒘𝒊 ꨄ (@gh0uIfriend) May 3, 2021

Mahershala Ali's Daywalker Takes Center Stage In Blade Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

No Blade announcement in that Marvel rollout…. pic.twitter.com/EQfxitA24g — J.B. (@Qocaine_) May 3, 2021

It would be good if Marvel announced the titles of Captain America 4 and Deadpool 3 as well. https://t.co/KHf9sMNVOQ pic.twitter.com/uxmc8kl4lB — SSSS.ARROZENON (@Allosaurus236) May 3, 2021

when are we getting captain america 4 pic.twitter.com/oOkfklVC70 — karina (@lightyearcevans) May 3, 2021

So Captain America 4 and Blade in 2024!?! pic.twitter.com/nxItRyFHCK — kai • eternals (@kai_becerel) May 3, 2021

The fact captain America 4 is 2024 at the earliest pic.twitter.com/ja5Vuw2bpI — hunter (@hunterofSHIELD) May 3, 2021

Looking at it in the simplest terms, those titles are most likely the furthest away from making it to the big screen, with Kevin Feige deciding there’s no point hyping up films that might be pretty far off. Deadpool 3 isn’t expected to shoot until the back half of next year at the earliest, Blade only recently hired a writer and hasn’t settled on a director, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just ended a couple of weeks back and Anthony Mackie found out about Captain America 4 from a guy at the grocery store, so it’s not as if his star-spangled solo debut is coming together in double quick time.

You’d have thought eleven movies over the next two years is more than enough, but this is the MCU we’re talking about, so fans want to know what’s happening as soon as possible.