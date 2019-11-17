Deadpool Star Says That A Third Film Is Unnecessary

The other day, we brought you the news that Deadpool actor and controversial comedian T.J. Miller (who plays Weasel) said he wasn’t 100% into doing a third movie. Despite him admitting that he didn’t feel the series needed another sequel after Deadpool 2, he said he’d do it anyway (of course, being under contract may’ve had something to do with that).

Now, though, it appears that he’s gone one step further and has said that Deadpool 3 is not only “unnecessary,” but he also worries that the franchise could have the same fate as the Hangover trilogy. In an interview with Adam Carolla, Miller stated that he believes Marvel should put more focus on Deadpool spinoffs – such as X-Force – rather than another sequel in the Merc’s standalone series.

He went on to say that “because they’re doing X-Force, they haven’t decided if they want to do Deadpool 3. And to be honest, I almost would rather they didn’t.” That’s when he made the Hangover comparison. And while he enjoyed the second part of that trilogy, Miller feels that the third movie was just a “cash grab.” Perhaps Zach Galifianakis would agree with him.

New Deadpool 2 Concept Art And VFX Shots Take Us Behind The Scenes 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

All that being said, Deadpool 3 is still moving forward. The series is, after all, an immense success (nearly $1.6 billion worldwide cannot be sniffed at) and from a financial perspective, it’s understandable that the studio would want to keep it going. Everyone, apart from Miller, still seems on board, too, and no doubt fans are excited about what the threequel holds.

The next couple of years are going to be quite busy for Marvel Studios though, so it’s unclear as yet when exactly we may see Deadpool 3. But rest assured, whether Miller likes it or not, it’s definitely coming. And in all likelihood, it’ll probably be with us sooner rather than later, too.

Tell us, though, do you agree with what the actor has to say here, or do you think the Merc should still get a third outing on the big screen? As always, sound off down below with your thoughts.