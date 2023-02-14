‘Deadpool 3’ unsurprisingly isn’t Emma Corrin’s first superhero rodeo

Amidst James Gunn’s monumental announcement over in DCU land, the MCU is unsurprisingly doing well to keep up.

While superhero fanatics are eager for more high-profile stars to jump ship from Marvel to DC, it now seems apparent that former DC stars are instead making the jump over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest of these would be The Crown staple Emma Corrin, whose upcoming role in the much-anticipated Deadpool 3 fails to serve as their first rodeo in the superhero landscape.

Of course, considering how talented the 27-year-old actor truly is, it certainly comes as no surprise that they’ve been cast in superhero-esque roles earlier in their career — which came in the form of Epix’s Pennyworth. In the spinoff series, Corrin notably portrayed Esme Winikus, a dancer who was also one of Alfred Pennyworth’s former lovers.

Image via Warner Bros.

Unsurprisingly, Corrin absolutely excelled in their role, even though the appearance only lasted for just one season. And yet, there is something completely magical and attractive in regards to Corrin’s acting prowess — a talent that will surely be on full display in Deadpool 3, with their attachment to the film just being announced earlier this morning.

Based on star Ryan Reynolds’ own personal excitement for Corrin’s inclusion in the project, MCU stans can rest easy knowing that the third entry likely won’t disappoint. And with the opportunity there to portray the film’s antagonist, our unwavering excitement just increased tenfold.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on Nov. 8, 2024.