New Deadpool BTS Photo Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson In His Birthday Suit

As well as April Fools’ Day, yesterday also marked a major milestone for Deadpool, as Marvel Comics declared that April 1st was April Pools’ Day, launching a social media celebration for the character’s historic 30th anniversary. Wade Wilson’s comic book debut actually happened in February 1991, but hey, April 1st is definitely more his style.

Unfortunately, DP himself, Ryan Reynolds, appears to have missed the memo as he didn’t share anything for the big day. But someone else involved in the Deadpool movies got in on the fun, and they offered up a pretty eye-catching behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram which features Reynolds’ Wade in his birthday suit.

Calm down, folks, it’s not actually as sexy as it sounds. Makeup whizz Bill Corso shared a pic of himself posing with the Canadian star, with the latter completely in the buff save for a DP logo covering his modesty. Oh, and he’s decked out in the disfigured Wade’s bodysuit, as you can see below.

If this snap of Reynolds kinda in the nude has caught your attention, know that Corso will be spilling the details about it and his general experience contributing to the Fox franchise this Saturday via a virtual chat with Beauty Masterclass Online, which should be interesting. After all, Corso is a prolific figure in the industry, who’s also worked on the likes of the Amazing Spider-Man, Terminator and Star Wars universes.

As for what’s next for Ryan Reynolds’ antihero, Marvel is developing Deadpool 3 right now, with Reynolds said to be overseeing work on the script by the Molyneux sisters (Bob’s Burgers). Production won’t begin this year, however, due to the actor’s incredibly busy schedule. But fans can rest assured that the Merc with a Mouth will be back on our screens – and just as R-rated as before – in time.