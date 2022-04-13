Deadpool creator once again teases Wolverine for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Rob Liefeld is known for his outspoken and boisterous personality both on and offline, with the Deadpool creator regularly sharing his thoughts and opinions on the prospective future of his most famous character under the new ownership of Disney and Marvel Studios.

While he hasn’t actively been involved in the development or production of the first two installments, he was at least thanked in the credits of both. One of the most popular recurring rumors surrounding upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is that Ryan Reynolds will make his big screen Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as one of the many surprise guests being kept under lock and key, alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Even though it’s been hinted that nobody outside of the inner circle has clapped eyes on the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo outing as of yet, Liefeld has once again taken to Twitter and intimated that we should expect to see Logan drop by Multiverse of Madness.

Is one day May 5??? https://t.co/NoEnOcsS7s — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 12, 2022

This isn’t the first time he’s teased a potential Wolverine appearance in Sam Raimi’s mind-bending blockbuster, and it might not be the last, either. As soon as Disney acquired Fox, the speculation started about a potential Jackman return, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Deadpool 3 singled out as ideal destinations.

On the plus side, it’s only a few weeks until we find out these answers and many more when the movie comes to theaters at long last, when it officially becomes open season on spoilers.