Deadpool Might Be Joining The MCU’s New X-Men Team

With Evan Peters’ WandaVision casting being revealed as a red herring, unless of course it gets retconned in the future and Ralph Bohner really is Pietro Maximoff from the Fox universe, it’s looking more and more likely that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool could be the first mutant to officially pitch up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The X-Men are definitely on their way back to the big screen, but it won’t be happening for a while given Kevin Feige’s repeated yet equally vague comments that things are progressing behind the scenes, and hopefully the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing will settle on a start date at some point next year with an eye to having Deadpool 3 arrive in late 2023 or 2024 at the latest.

Of course, the movie still needs to hire a director, cast and an entire crew before that becomes a realistic proposition, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Don Cheadle’s Rhodey would cameo in the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – that once the X-Men are established in the MCU, Deadpool may end up joining the team on one of their adventures, as it’s something that Ryan Reynolds is pushing to see happen.

Obviously, this is going to be a long way off and anything can change between now and then, but it would be a bit of an in-character dream for Wade Wilson after gaining trainee status during Deadpool 2 before getting kicked out for essentially being too much like himself. The short and long-term futures of the X-Men under the stewardship of Marvel Studios remain unclear, but we do know that they’re almost sure to involve some unexpected and fan-baiting crossovers, and Deadpool definitely fits that particular bill.