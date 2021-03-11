Even Elizabeth Olsen Thought Evan Peters’ WandaVision Casting Was An X-Men Crossover

When it was first revealed that Evan Peters had joined the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s WandaVision, there was only really one character he was ever going to be. While there was talk that he’d end up as Mephisto in disguise, back when the demon was heavily speculated to be involved in some fashion, Quicksilver was the only name that made sense.

At that point, we already knew the show was going to feature alternate realities based on sitcoms that would eventually tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and signing up an actor best known to the masses for playing an alternate version of Wanda Maximoff’s brother in Fox’s X-Men franchise was a logical step to hammer home the idea that anything could happen in WandaVision.

However, the recent finale revealed that Peters’ Pietro was a nobody named Ralph Bohner all along, although the whole thing was tied up so quickly that there are already rumors making the rounds that he really is Fox’s Quicksilver, one that crossed over into the MCU by accident and was put into witness protection by Jimmy Woo before finding himself under Agatha Harkness’ spell.

For a while, though, we all thought that Peters’ debut had marked the first official crossover between Marvel Studios’ long-running superhero series and Fox’s merry band of mutants, and in a new interview, Elizabeth Olsen admitted that she was under exactly the same impression.

“When we heard that Evan was going to do it, my mind was blown. ‘This is the first time we’re merging! This is crazy!’. And then to use it in such a clever way as Jac does was so satisfying. Working with Evan playing this version of Pietro was just so funny and weird and funny and oh God, Jac I loved it so much. I’m so grateful for that.”

WandaVision‘s post-credits scene sets Scarlet Witch up to journey into the multiverse to find a reality where her children are real, alive and well, so there’s no reason why she can’t stumble upon another one that ties directly into Fox’s X-Men series, allowing Peters to return as the permanent Quicksilver going forward.