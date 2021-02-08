Deadpool Will Reportedly Try To Open A Portal To His Universe In MCU

The closing moments of last week’s WandaVision will go down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history books as the first time one of the X-Men appeared in the franchise. That’s a seismic development whichever way you want to look at it, even if Evan Peters’ Quicksilver probably isn’t going to stick around for much longer than the next four episodes of the Disney Plus show.

The gates of the multiverse have been kicked wide open, and there’s infinite possibilities as to where the MCU’s innumerable realities go from here. While 99.9% of the characters still have to adhere to a strict set of narrative rules and regulations, even when all bets are truly off, the same criteria most definitely don’t apply to Deadpool.

The Merc with a Mouth’s upcoming third solo outing might be official MCU canon, but it’s set to retain the R-rating and self-aware nature of the previous two installments, and fans can’t wait to see how Wade Wilson reacts to being owned by Disney.

Deadpool’s penchant for breaking the fourth wall means that he can do or say pretty much whatever he wants, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Hayden Christensen was returning for Obi-Wan Kenobi long before it was confirmed – that one of his first orders of business will be to try and escape from his new surroundings and return to the Fox universe.

According to our intel, Deadpool will try and use the multiverse as a means to return to his previous franchise in the hopes of gathering the likes of Vanessa, Cable, Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus after deciding he doesn’t like it in the MCU. It sounds like a great idea on paper, one that makes perfect use of both the title hero and the multiverse as a storytelling device, bridging the gap between continuity and the merc’s standard off-the-wall adventures.