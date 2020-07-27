Ryan Reynolds Offers $5,000 Reward For Missing Teddy Bear

Life is tough right now and it sometimes feels like there’s not much kindness in the world. That might be why the smaller stories are hitting much harder.

For example, someone stole a teddy bear in Vancouver and the hunt for it has gone viral. The bear was inside a backpack that was snatched in the West End of the city (along with an iPad). Now, obviously losing a much-loved toy is pretty sad, but this is a particularly special bear. It was owned by a young woman named Mara and contains a voice recording by her dead mother saying: “I love you. I’m proud of you. I’ll always be with you.”

Mara has since launched an online campaign to recover the bear, which quickly made national news and exploded onto the internet. And now, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has pitched in with a financial incentive. He tweeted the following along with the photo below:

“Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home.”

You’re right Ryan, we all need that bear to come home. His tweet now has upwards of 325K likes, with people praising Reynolds’ generosity and some pledging to throw in their own money to increase the reward. Here’s hoping we get a positive resolution to the story sooner rather than later.

In other Ryan Reynolds-related news, we’re anticipating the December 11th release of Free Guy, which will see him playing a video game NPC who realizes the true nature of his world and attempts to become the hero. But of course, the one project everyone is itching to hear confirmation of is Deadpool 3.

Disney assures us that it will happen, though we still don’t know exactly what version of the antihero we’ll be seeing and when the film might release. Still, at least everyone seems to be in agreement that the Merc with the Mouth should remain R-rated.