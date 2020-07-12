Ryan Reynolds Says It’s Time For An R-Rated Deadpool In The MCU

Despite the huge success of the first two movies, we’ve yet to hear anything solid about Deadpool 3, which is now under the House of Mouse. But Ryan Reynolds is still crusading for his R-rated threequel.

After the Regenerating Degenerate came under the Marvel banner, fans worried that Kevin Feige and the gang would water down the franchise’s grim and mature tone. In fact, some reports even suggested that Feige’s the one who’s holding the next film back. After all, if Wade is going to be a part of the MCU, the producers have to be careful about the delicate construct that they’ve set up thus far. Add that to Ryan Reynolds’ meta approach and you’ll realize why Deadpool under Disney is not as simple as one would imagine at first glance. How much can the character break the fourth wall? What jokes would work well within the continuity? And can the Merc with a Mouth undermine the Avengers or even make fun of them?

All important questions in their own right, but what we’re wondering at this point is if the movie will be R-rated like the first two installments. While the question may present Marvel Studios with quite a conundrum, we definitely know what Reynolds himself would want.

Recently, Hugh Jackman was celebrating the release of the “uncensored” version of X-Men: Days of Future Past on Disney+, which contains nudity from the actor, when his friend decided to chime in with the following:

“Excited for them to do the same for Deadpool, it’s time children knew.”

While one of the series’ stars recently revealed that no one has contacted her for the threequel, it’s safe to say that the folks at Marvel Studios are still working hard on incorporating Wade into the future of the MCU, even if it’s going to cost them a bit of their established integrity in regards to themes and narrative elements. As such, we have no doubt that we’ll definitely hear more about those plans in the not too distant future.

Tell us, though, where do you expect Deadpool 3 to go? As usual, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.