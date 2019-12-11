Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Was Once Hit By A Drunk Driver

Ryan Reynolds has taken his fair share of beatings on the big screen. Deadpool is constantly being decimated by his enemies in the most brutal ways, only to return stronger and funnier than ever. In real life, however, Reynolds is no Wade Wilson. He’s just as human as the rest of us, albeit much better looking than most. This is why when he was hit by a drunk driver in his youth, he didn’t instantly recover like the titular character in his superhero movies.

The beloved actor recently revealed a scary story in which he was mowed down by someone who had a little too much to drink. In his own words:

“Having kids was pretty great but probably not the most exciting answer because billions of people have done that. The most exciting that has ever [happened to me]? I don’t know. I know, in this movie, you see people getting hit by cars and crazy stuff. I got hit by a car once. Here’s a funny little story, it’s quick I promise. I was 19 in Vancouver, Canada, the drinking age is different there. I had had a couple of drinks and I didn’t want to get in my car obviously because that’s insane. I walked home and on my way home I got hit by a drunk driver. I was like, ‘Thanks karma!’ I got run over by a guy who was drink in the middle of the street.”

Thankfully, he recovered fully and went on to have an amazing career in the entertainment industry. Things could’ve ended horribly for the 43-year-old though, which serves as yet another one of the many reminders that those who consume alcohol absolutely should never get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

This story comes shortly after Reynolds avoided certain disaster at CCXP. The beloved performer narrowly escaped being crushed when a stage barrier collapsed at the event in Brazil. Clearly, he’s no stranger to flirting with catastrophe.

Reynolds is currently gearing up for the release of next summer’s big blockbuster Free Guy, which he says is his favorite movie in his filmography. He, along with the rest of us, is also eagerly anticipating the news of when Deadpool will finally make his long-awaited debut in the MCU. There are a lot of exciting projects on the horizon for one of Hollywood’s best leading men then, so let’s all hope he’s able to stay out of harm’s way for the foreseeable future.