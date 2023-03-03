‘Deadpool’ star says a lot by saying nothing about a potential return in the MCU’s upcoming threequel

When it comes to the never-ending churn of comic book casting speculation, there really isn’t any way for a potentially returning star to deny their involvement whether it’s true or not, but Zazie Beetz may have let on more than she intended by saying nothing when asked if she was on the cards for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3.

Thanks to Andrew Garfield, anyone who publicly denies that they’re poised to suit up and swing into action in an upcoming superhero blockbuster isn’t going to be believed by anybody, and seeing as they can’t open up and admit it due to legally binding NDAs, it puts everyone in a sticky predicament given that anything they say is generally going to be dismissed as the actor in questioning covering up their tracks.

Image via Marvel Studios/20th Century Fox

With that in mind, nobody should be surprised that when Beetz was asked outright by ComicBook if we should expect to see Domino again in Deadpool 3, her answer of “Unfortunately, I plead the fifth. I’m sorry” could be construed as telling. After all, the only names confirmed for the ensemble so far are Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin, while cameras scheduled to begin rolling this summer indicates that the rest of the talent will need to be rounded up and announced sooner rather than later.

If 20th Century Fox’s Wolverine can return, then there’s absolutely no reason why Domino couldn’t get in on the act, especially when the lucky heroine proved to be so popular among audiences when she debuted in the Merc with a Mouth’s second solo adventure.