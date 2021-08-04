Deadpool Will Reportedly Interact With Variants Of Himself

Episode 5 of Loki was a riot, and arguably the best installment of the Disney Plus series. Not only was it jam-packed with Easter Eggs to some seriously deep cuts of Marvel Comics lore and cult classic moments from the mythology, but we saw dozens of variants show up for a wild battle that continued the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s trend of regularly having a character lose a hand or arm.

It was the funniest possible use of the trope and went down a storm with viewers, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us that War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was announced – that we may not have seen anything yet, with tentative plans reportedly being thrown around to see Deadpool interact with countless versions of himself once the Merc with a Mouth gets to grips with the multiverse.

Deadpool Joins The TVA In Awesome Loki Fan Art

As a fully self-aware character, the rules of the MCU’s in-house logic don’t really apply to Wade Wilson, which gives him more creative freedom to show up in the most unexpected of places, which may include a variety of timelines containing other Deadpools. Looking at the comic books, it’s hardly as if there would be a shortage of options to choose from were it to become a reality.

Venompool, Dreadpool, Dogpool, Watari, Zenpool, Lady Deadpool, Wolverinepool, Death Mask, Deadpool 2099, Grootpool, Gwenpool, Kidpool, Golden Age Deadpool, D.E.A.D.P.O.O.L. and Deadpool the Duck are just some of the weird and wonderful alternate versions of Deadpool we’ve seen at one stage or another, and could result in a series of knockout visual gags whenever the red-suited assassin finally starts playing a major part in the MCU.